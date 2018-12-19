ARVAC, Inc. is a nonprofit, community action agency and one of only three organizations in the state to offer a monthly food issue to individuals 60 and over through a program known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

Food is issued the first Thursday of each month in two locations in Logan County. In the morning food is issued at the First United Methodist Church in Paris 205 North Elm Street and in the afternoon at the ARVAC Neighborhood Center at 426 North Holden Avenue in Booneville.

Individuals interested in the CSFP program must apply at the Logan County ARVAC offices and may be placed on a waiting list. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of income, driver’s license and information on all household members.

Those who are interested in applying for CSFP should contact Kelley Reames at the Logan County ARVAC, Inc. offices. She is in the Paris office Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and can be reached at 963-6325 or the Booneville office of Tuesdays and can be reached at 675-3429.