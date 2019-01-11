Anyone traveling Jenny Lind Road last month may have been surprised to see our "pajama parade" and flag-waving students being escorted by the Fort Smith Police Department to our Winter Social. Thank you FSPD for your assistance!

Our "flag wavers" were students in our Lower Elementary class who spent the semester learning about countries on the continent of Asia. Our Winter Social was an opportunity for students to display some of their work for the larger school community. Thus, they were carrying their flags to the exhibition.

Each semester, Lower Elementary students (grades 1-3) study a continent. In past years, the semester-long project involved research and answering questions. It was a pretty basic assignment.

This year, our teachers transformed a once-boring continent study into an interdisciplinary, art-infused research project. Each student drew the name of a country and spent two months learning a number of things about their nation. The final results were amazing. Students created a flag, researched and painted an animal native to their country, wrote a short paper and drew a map. The integration of art, history, geography and zoology gave students a bigger picture of their country than simply answering questions did.

Growing up, I hated history. It always seemed so boring. In high school, my American History class consisted of copying down dates and facts then regurgitating them on a test. Nothing interesting there. When I got to college, I had a very quirky, some might say eccentric, history professor who made it so interesting that he changed the course of my life — propelling me to get a masters degree in museum administration. In graduate school, I fell in love with stories. The stories of people and places — not the famous ones, but everyday people who were just trying to live their lives to the fullest or, in some cases, to survive.

It didn’t occur to me until moving to The Montessori School that the reason history became interesting in college is not only because of the stories, but also because I began to see how history related to everything else I learned. Anyone who has read one of Erik Larson’s books can relate. His non-fiction work always involves multiple subjects — history, geography, science and at times math. It’s impossible to tell a story without the full details.

But, isn’t that what we do in schools when we teach subjects as silos? Nothing in the world exists in a silo.

In his 2015 paper, "Research Supporting Integrated Curriculum: Evidence for using this Method of Instruction in Public School Classrooms," Arkansas Tech Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education Kevin C. Costley, Ph.D wrote, "Engagement, motivation, student-centered approaches and gains in critical thinking skills are all worthy and valid reasons to use an integrated curriculum approach in the classroom. All are benefits that teachers and administrators desire for their students."

What does integrated curriculum look like? My favorite example is the one I give families when they tour our school. One of the first lessons that students receive in Lower Elementary is called, "The Story of the Universe." The story is full of excitement, intrigue and sometimes balloons that pop and spill sequins all over the place. The "story" is a science lesson in the Big Bang Theory. But, because we want children to learn how to synthesize and examine evidence, the second part of the lesson is a study in creation stories from various cultures. Never do the teachers tell the students that any one theory or story is right or wrong, but rather that different people believe different things. Throughout these lessons, students are studying science, history, geography, math and getting a lesson in how to take in a variety of information and make decisions.

Taught separately, none of those aspects of this lesson would make as much sense. But together, students begin to see how intricately connected the world is.

In a world that has so many complex layers, shouldn’t our educational system teach children to navigate those layers in a synthesized manner? Educating children to think about things in a siloed manner leads to adults who struggle to integrate the various aspects of their jobs and think critically about the work they are doing.

Jessica Hayes is the director of The Montessori School of Fort Smith. Her column, Education Today, runs the second Friday of each month. E-mail jhayes@fsmontessori.com or tweet @fsmontessori.