Time Out for Tech 2019 set Jan. 24

All high school seniors and their families are invited to Time Out for Tech 2019, which will be hosted by the Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions on Jan. 24.

The annual preview day provides prospective Arkansas Tech students with a chance to learn more about the academic programs, student housing options and campus life opportunities available on the Russellville campus.

Time Out for Tech check-in and a registered student organization fair will start at 8:30 a.m. at Tucker Coliseum, followed by the opening session beginning at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a drawing during the opening session for three tuition scholarships to Arkansas Tech for the fall 2019 semester. In order to win, individuals must be high school seniors and present.

Following the opening session, high school seniors and their families will have an opportunity to meet with faculty from the academic program that interests them the most.

Time Out for Tech will also offer campus and residence hall tours, a chance to meet with representatives from student organizations and sessions with staff members from such campus entities as financial aid, athletics and fraternity and sorority life.

All high school seniors attending Time Out for Tech will receive a free T-shirt and a photo opportunity with campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog.

Advance registration is required for high school seniors planning to attend Time Out for Tech. Registration is available online at atu.edu/toft19.

For information about Time Out for Tech or about applying to become a student at Arkansas Tech University, call (800) 582-6953 or (479) 968-0343.

U of A, NWACC approve joint program

The University of Arkansas and NorthWest Arkansas Community College signed a joint Transition Academic Program agreement that will enable an eligible student to enroll, take courses and share credits at both schools, while simultaneously pursuing an associate degree at NWACC and a bachelor’s degree at the U of A.

The purpose of the Transition Academic Program to allow a seamless transfer between NWACC and the U of A, increasing the academic opportunities for eligible students and increasing the number of associate and bachelor’s degrees produced in the state, according to a news release.

Names of Note

The following area students received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia during its fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 7:

Taylor Gilbreth of Fort Smith graduated with a master of teaching degree.

Alyssa Duncan of Waldron graduated Magna Cum Laude with a psychology degree.

Layton Mohr of Mena graduated with a criminal justice degree.

Jeffery Pate of Mena graduated with a university studies degree.

Charlotte Wiles of Mena graduated with a master of agriculture degree.

John Penix of Clarksville graduated with a master of public administration degree.

Hackett School District teacher Tracie Opolka received a $1,000 scholarship to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association annual conference July 7-10 in Phoenix.

Lindy Jumper of Mena graduated from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, with a master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner).

The following area students were named to the President's Honor Roll at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma: Hunter Pogue of Fort Smith; Kennedy Thomas of Howe; and Barbara Johnson and Arturo Ortega, both of Heavener.

The following area students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll at East Central University in Ada: Emily Busse of Stigler and Lauren Mathis of Muldrow.

