Shhh. Don't tell my wife or my band. I can't read music.

My wife, Dixie, is a multi-instrumentalist, music educator and former high school band director, and her abilities are dexterous and her passion for playing and sharing music is unparalleled. Even her third- and fourth-grade students possess some of that wonderful musical mojo, playing a variety of instruments on the school stage for all ages to see and hear.

The guys in my band, Goodluck Slim, also are skilled on an array of instruments. Guitars, basses, drums, keyboards and numerous brass and woodwind instruments all are their friends. Like my wife, all of them could probably sight-read music while in a deep sleep. It's fairly intimidating, and it's utterly impressive.

Me? Well, I'm pretty far from being on that level. I never learned how to read music, even though I played electric bass for my high school's Madrigal show choir for two years in Stillwater, Okla. Naturally, playing along with that choir on songs by The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and many others sometimes felt like a tense tight-rope act. I guess one could say that I faked it, heavily leaning on root notes but leaving just enough wiggle room for a few roaming patterns that still fit into the key of the songs. I do hope Mrs. King can forgive me.

Playing bass guitar by ear just felt more natural when I first started at the dawn of 1984. (OK, I just sensed my wife, my band and every other musically trained musician in a six-county area shudder. Sorry, gang. I can't help it that it's confession time for me.) Instead of having someone show me how to read music way back when, I would listen studiously to vinyl records and cassettes, slowly picking out the bass parts. Maybe it was stubbornness. Or naivete.

Many of the bass lines I investigated were way too difficult for my then 14-year-old hands and mind — much of what four-string masters like Geddy Lee and John Entwistle created and performed on records by Rush and The Who, respectively, still escapes my capabilities to this very day. Yep, I by far am the weakest link in Goodluck Slim, but that's OK.

I could blame my lack of sight-reading abilities on the creature-of-habit theory — I still play my very first bass, an early 1980s Squier Bullet bass, and I just can't part with her; this bass guitar's neck melts into the palm of the hand and feels really, really good. But maybe it is time to learn how to read music. I know my wife would jump at the chance to teach me. It could be a new, challenging journey and maybe an ideal way to grow both as a musician and as a music fan. And after all, isn't that what music is all about?

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.