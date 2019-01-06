Did you get a new phone, tablet, or other device for Christmas? Need a little help getting started with it? The Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., will hold Bring Your Own Device: Basic Assistance for Your New Phone or Tablet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Be sure to have usernames, email address and passwords handy, and don’t forget to charge your device beforehand as well.

Preregistration is preferred but not required. Should you preregister, include the type of device you have and what you would like help with so that we may ensure adequate assistance is available when you arrive.

To preregister or for information, call the reference desk at (479) 783-0229 ex. 1171.