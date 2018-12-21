UAFS sets Martin Luther King Jr. events

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has scheduled a slate of community and educational events in January to celebrate legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebratory events are:

Jan. 17-27: Books and selected writings on King will be on display at the Boreham Library at UAFS, 813 N. Waldron Road.

Jan. 21: An MLK Breakfast, beginning at 7:30 a.m., is free and open to the public. The event will include a panel discussion of community leaders and activists who work to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness in the River Valley. Panelists include Charolette Tidwell, founder of Antioch for Youth and Family; Chris Joannides, executive director of the Riverview Hope Campus; Eddie Lee Herndon, president of United Way in Fort Smith; Julie Moncrief, director of marketing and development for the River Valley Regional Food Bank; and Ila Debose, assistant professor of social work at UAFS. Mayor-Elect George McGill will serve as moderator. For information, contact Williams Yamkam at (479) 788-7981 or Williams.yamkam@uafs.edu.

Jan. 22: A public presentation titled “The MLK Community Association in Action” by Bruce Wade, president of the MLK Community Association. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.

Jan. 23: A public lecture titled “Love and Action During Reconstruction” by Dr. Mike Crane, associate professor of history, will take place at noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.

Jan. 24: A public presentation titled “The Food Bank in Action” by Julie W. Moncrief, director of marketing and development for River Valley Regional Food Bank, will be at noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.

Jan. 25: A public presentation titled “Keeping Hope Alive” by Chris Joannides, executive director of Riverview Hope Campus, will take place at noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.

Names of Note

Southern Arkansas University announced the names of area students who earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2018 semester, earning recognition on the SAU President's List. Students include Brittany Galinato of Booneville; Michelle Cox, Jamie Grasman, Hope Lyle and Jerusha Tedder, all of Mena; and Alyssa Duncan and Ashley Tucker, both of Waldron.

Southern Arkansas University announced the names of area students who earned a 3.5 or higher GPA for the fall 2018 semester and recognition on the SAU's Dean's List. Students include Olivia Faught of Alma; Alyssa Crase and Cortney Hicks, both of Greenwood; Taylor Womack of Hackett; Elizabeth Baker, Cameron Ulmer, Josey Webb and Adrianna Wolfenbarger, all of Mena; and Clarke Henson and Simon Tursky, both of Van Buren.

Samuel D. Haraway of Fort Smith is a candidate for graduation this fall with a bachelor's degree in east Asian languages and cultures from the University of Kansas.

Aric Alan Dodd of Fort Smith graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with an associate in applied science degree in contemporary music production as a part of the fall 2018 class.

Education News is published each Friday as a public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday prior to the Friday the item is to be published. Information may be edited for length and content. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the main office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.