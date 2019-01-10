Events today through Saturday

Here are a few of the things going on in, or a short drive from South Logan County in the coming days.

Bingo Night

Rockline Booneville Community Connection will host a Bingo night fundraiser is set at Rockline from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 11. Cards will be available for $1 each or six for $5 for the event, which is a Relay for Life fundraiser.

Concessions will be available, as will child care services.

Redneck Rocker

Nick Swaim will appear at Cove Creek Supply Company, located at 11071 State Highway 309 in Paris, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12. Swaim’s Apple Pie is available on Spotify.

Comedy Show

Patrick Cunningham is back in Fort Smith with first time guest Duell F. Aldridge. The two will perform their comedy at Lost Beach, located at 1810 South Zero in Fort Smith from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10. Cost of the show is $5.

Poetry Event

Poet Tara Mae Mulrow, the author of the full length poetry collection, Swallow, and the chapbook Philomela will be in appearance at Bookish: an indie shop for folks who like to read on Saturday, Jan. 12. The shop is located at 115 North 10th, Suite H-119-C. She will read from her book at 5:30 p.m.

Muldrow has been published in Third Coast and several other publications. She is a graduate of the MFA program in poetry from the University of Memphis.