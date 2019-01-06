Film explores historic Fort Smith bordello.

CONWAY, Ark. (AETN) — “Step Into: Miss Laura’s” will premiere on the Arkansas Educational Television Network Sunday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m.

Sitting alongside the banks of the Arkansas River between Fort Smith’s historic downtown and former Indian Territories stands Miss Laura’s Social Club.

Out of seven row houses that lined Fort Smith’s Old West red light district, Miss Laura’s is the only house of ill-repute that has stood the test of time. Defying flood, flame and tornado, it is the first former bordello on the National Register of Historic Places, and it has been fully restored to its original grandeur.

But, the surviving facade of this turn of the century landmark is only part of the story, and this film will introduce viewers to Laura Zeigler and the girls who made the house famous.

“Step Into: Miss Laura’s” follows a short journey of a handful of girls inside Miss Laura’s bordello. Written from rare pieces of factual information, the film recreates a glimpse into what life may have been like inside the historic bordello.

“Step Into: Miss Laura’s” will also air Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP. Audiences can also watch on several digital platforms, and members with AETN Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at aetn.org. AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).