According to dictionary.com the definition pertinent to a resolution, with New Year's as a modifier, is to make a firm resolution to do something. Now four days into the new year means the firmness of more than a few New Year's resolutions has caused them to go by the wayside. According to the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion the top resolution for 2017 is a newcomer in "being a better person," chosen by 16 percent, knocking weight loss from its perch atop the list. If you're in agreement, or want to join the majority in that resolution - of course "being a better person" is open to interpretation - maybe these five suggestions right here in South Logan County on how to follow through on your resolution...