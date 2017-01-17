Coming in off of back-to-back blowout losses, the most recent by 30 points to Paris Tuesday night, the Booneville Bearcats dropped Charleston for the second time this season, 62-59 Tuesday night at Bearcat Gym in Booneville. It was Booneville's only win of a four game set that included junior high teams. To beat the Tigers for the second time - the first was one night before the Class 3A state football finals in December - and open the second half of blended conference play with a win, the Bearcats (13-7, 6-2) got 29 points from Caden Yarborough and 16 from Trevor Knight...