New Logan County prosecutor Tyler Barham of Paris knows his way around the courthouse in Booneville. Barham, who spent 21 months as the public defender in the county switched tables for the first time Friday - the first court date of the year, Jan. 6, was cancelled due to inclement weather. "It's been a different animal," Barham said of the move. "Right now I'm just reviewing files and trying to get caught up." Barham's first case to file in the county was a rape case in Booneville. "We're very excited that Tyler took a position of deputy prosecuting attorney for Logan County," said 15th Judicial District Prosecutor Tom Tatum II...