Elaine Lippard of Blue Mountain was among those who was sworn into service as a public official on Jan. 1. Following the mass ceremony, held in the courtroom of the Courthouse of the Southern District of Logan County, despite her history of working around the legal system, Lippard said it was the first time she had been sworn in, for anything. Lippard earned the right to be sworn in as she landed one of the five seats on the Blue Mountain City Council in November's General Election. Lippard beat incumbent Larry Mollett 25-18 in the only contested race in Blue Mountain...