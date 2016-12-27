Postponed twice due to weather concerns, the 35th annual Booneville Christmas Parade went off in chili conditions last Monday night. Postponed on Dec. 3 and again on Dec. 17, moving the parade to a weekday appeared to have no negative effect. There were a couple of entrants who did not attend when the event was moved to a Monday, but Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Featherston said there were actually more entries for the parade than in 2015. Featherston was also more than pleased with the crowd, so much so Monday may become the new Saturday...