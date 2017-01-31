Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins is taking aim at what he is terming a major problem residents are causing for the city's sanitation department. Consequently, Wilkins is set to strictly enforce the city ordinance dealing with the trash service. Of particular concern are the metal enclosed plastic tubs some residents are using. "When you go down through part of town these big old metal boxes that people put their trash in are an eyesore and they're getting worse," said Wilkins. "We used to have them just here and there but everybody is getting one...